BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 is moving to the Moderate/Yellow Phase next week (Sept. 20 to Sept. 24).

The preventative strategies in the phase are as follows:

Students and employees should wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Please have your children wear masks on buses and during class time.

Monitor children for COVID symptoms before sending them to school and please keep them home if they have unexplained symptoms.

Staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID at school will be sent home. They may return with a negative COVID test or 24 hours after symptoms end.

We will notify families when their children are exposed to a positive case at school..

Students and employees should wash their hands often and practice respiratory etiquette.

School principals will need to approve non-IHSAA activities will not be permitted without approval of the school principal

There will be no school Monday, Sept. 20 for K-6th grade. Monday will be a half day/teacher collaboration time for 7th-8th as well as 9th-12th grades.

Tuesday through Friday will be regular school days for all grades.

Current Number of Active COVID Cases

School Students Staff Total Ammon 0 0 0 Bonneville Online 0 0 0 Bridgewater 2 1 3 Cloverdale 0 0 0 Discovery 4 1 5 Fairview 1 0 1 Falls Valley 0 1 1 Hillview 5 0 5 Iona 1 0 1 Mountain Valley 0 0 0 Rimrock 2 0 2 Summit Hills 2 0 2 Tiebreaker 1 0 1 Ucon 5 0 5 Woodland Hills 1 0 1 Black Canyon MS 2 0 2 Rocky Mountain 3 2 5 Sandcreek 2 0 2 Bonneville HS 3 1 4 Lincoln HS 2 0 2 Thunder Ridge HS 0 0 0 Hillcrest HS 2 1 3 Bonneville Online HS 6 0 6 Technical Careers HS 0 0 0 Total Active Cases 44 7 51 Active / 10k 32.4 41.2 33.3

The post D93 moves to yellow phase next week appeared first on Local News 8.