BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 is moving to the Moderate/Yellow Phase next week (Sept. 20 to Sept. 24).
The preventative strategies in the phase are as follows:
- Students and employees should wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Please have your children wear masks on buses and during class time.
- Monitor children for COVID symptoms before sending them to school and please keep them home if they have unexplained symptoms.
- Staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID at school will be sent home.
- They may return with a negative COVID test or 24 hours after symptoms end.
- We will notify families when their children are exposed to a positive case at school..
- Students and employees should wash their hands often and practice respiratory etiquette.
- School principals will need to approve non-IHSAA activities will not be permitted without approval of the school principal
There will be no school Monday, Sept. 20 for K-6th grade. Monday will be a half day/teacher collaboration time for 7th-8th as well as 9th-12th grades.
Tuesday through Friday will be regular school days for all grades.
Current Number of Active COVID Cases
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Total
|Ammon
|0
|0
|0
|Bonneville Online
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgewater
|2
|1
|3
|Cloverdale
|0
|0
|0
|Discovery
|4
|1
|5
|Fairview
|1
|0
|1
|Falls Valley
|0
|1
|1
|Hillview
|5
|0
|5
|Iona
|1
|0
|1
|Mountain Valley
|0
|0
|0
|Rimrock
|2
|0
|2
|Summit Hills
|2
|0
|2
|Tiebreaker
|1
|0
|1
|Ucon
|5
|0
|5
|Woodland Hills
|1
|0
|1
|Black Canyon MS
|2
|0
|2
|Rocky Mountain
|3
|2
|5
|Sandcreek
|2
|0
|2
|Bonneville HS
|3
|1
|4
|Lincoln HS
|2
|0
|2
|Thunder Ridge HS
|0
|0
|0
|Hillcrest HS
|2
|1
|3
|Bonneville Online HS
|6
|0
|6
|Technical Careers HS
|0
|0
|0
|Total Active Cases
|44
|7
|51
|Active / 10k
|32.4
|41.2
|33.3
