BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 is moving to the Moderate/Yellow Phase next week (Sept. 20 to Sept. 24).

The preventative strategies in the phase are as follows:

  • Students and employees should wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Please have your children wear masks on buses and during class time.  
  • Monitor children for COVID symptoms before sending them to school and please keep them  home if they have unexplained symptoms. 
  • Staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID at school will be sent home.
    • They may return with a negative COVID test or 24 hours after symptoms end. 
  • We will notify families when their children are exposed to a positive case at school.. 
  • Students and employees should wash their hands often and practice respiratory etiquette. 
  • School principals will need to approve non-IHSAA activities will not be permitted without approval of the school principal

There will be no school Monday, Sept. 20 for K-6th grade. Monday will be a half day/teacher collaboration time for 7th-8th as well as 9th-12th grades.

Tuesday through Friday will be regular school days for all grades.

Current Number of Active COVID Cases 

School Students Staff Total
Ammon 0 0 0
Bonneville Online 0 0 0
Bridgewater 2 1 3
Cloverdale 0 0 0
Discovery 4 1 5
Fairview 1 0 1
Falls Valley 0 1 1
Hillview 5 0 5
Iona 1 0 1
Mountain Valley 0 0 0
Rimrock 2 0 2
Summit Hills 2 0 2
Tiebreaker 1 0 1
Ucon 5 0 5
Woodland Hills 1 0 1
Black Canyon MS 2 0 2
Rocky Mountain 3 2 5
Sandcreek 2 0 2
Bonneville HS 3 1 4
Lincoln HS 2 0 2
Thunder Ridge HS 0 0 0
Hillcrest HS 2 1 3
Bonneville Online HS 6 0 6
Technical Careers HS 0 0 0
Total Active Cases 44 7 51
Active / 10k 32.4 41.2 33.3

