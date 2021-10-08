BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 will remain in the “High Risk” or “Red Phase” next week (Oct. 11 to Oct. 15).

Under the high risk category:

Students and employees are REQUIRED to wear coverings over their mouth and nose when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Please send your children with masks on the school bus and to school.

Monitor children for COVID symptoms before sending them to school and please keep them home if they have unexplained symptoms.

Staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID at school will be sent home. They may return with a negative COVID test or 24 hours after symptoms end.

Families will be notified when their children are exposed to a positive case at school. Exposed students who do not wear masks or who do not have current immunity will be required to quarantine from school.

Students and employees should wash their hands often and practice respiratory etiquette.

Non-IHSAA activities will not be permitted without approval of the District Safety Committee.

Monday will be a regular day for K-6th grade, and 7th – 12th will have Half-day school/Teacher collaboration time.

Tuesday through Friday will be a regular school day.

Current Number of Active COVID Cases

School Students Staff Total Ammon 0 1 1 Bonneville Online 0 0 0 Bridgewater 2 0 2 Cloverdale 6 0 6 Discovery 0 0 0 Fairview 0 1 1 Falls Valley 1 0 1 Hillview 2 1 3 Iona 0 0 0 Mountain Valley 2 0 2 Rimrock 0 0 0 Summit Hills 1 0 1 Tiebreaker 5 1 6 Ucon 2 0 2 Woodland Hills 0 0 0 Black Canyon MS 0 0 0 Rocky Mountain 4 1 5 Sandcreek 2 0 2 Bonneville HS 2 0 2 Lincoln HS 1 0 1 Thunder Ridge HS 3 0 3 Hillcrest HS 5 0 5 Bonneville Online HS 3 1 4 Technical Careers HS 0 0 0 Total Active Cases 41 6 47 Population 13600 1700 15300 Active / 10k 30.1 35.3 30.7

Thanks to everyone who took the time to respond to our questions about our COVID response plan.

The district said it had a much higher participation rate on its COVID Response Plan Survey than it did in the first survey in August. With 3,643 responses from families, the results have a 99% confidence rating with a +/- 2% error rate. Here are the key takeaways from the survey: https://d93.org/COVIDplanreport

Mask requirement in high risk phase of the plan 53% of families supported and 38% of families opposed the mask requirement. 70% of employees supported and 21% opposed the mask requirement.

Random COVID screening for students and employees 53% of families opposed; 32% supported; 14% unsure 39% of employees opposed; 39% supported; 22% unsure

Vaccinations 82% of staff reported having been vaccinated (significantly higher percentage than the percentage who participated in our vaccination clinics last spring) 43% of families reported eligible children receiving the vaccine (this is similar to national averages) 33% of families reported that if the vaccination is approved for younger school-age children they would likely receive it 13% of families stated they would want the district to provide a vaccination clinic for younger children



The district’s takeaways The district does not plan to participate in the state COVID screening and testing program for students and employees. It does not plan to organize vaccination clinics for students. Families who wish to have their children receive the vaccine should see private providers. See www.vaccine.gov for current providers. There is a large percentage of families who oppose mask requirements, but there is also strong support for this requirement.



