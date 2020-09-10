Education

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced Thursday the district will stay in Phase 2 next week (Sept. 14 to Sept. 18).

Monday is a teacher collaboration day, so elementary students do not have school. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

The district will hold a D93 Live Chat Thursday at 8 p.m. Click here to join the conversation.

You can view Superintendent Woolstenhulme’s full letter below.