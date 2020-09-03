Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced Wednesday schools will be open in Phase 2 (Yellow Phase) Sept. 7 – Sept. 11.

You can read the full letter from Woolstenhulme below. You can also join a Facebook Live at 8 p.m.

D93 Families and Staff,

Next week, our schools will be open in Phase 2.  Please go to http://d93.org/update to read more about the precautions we are asking everyone to take and the schedule for next week. The key precautions include:

  • Actively monitoring for symptoms of COVID including checking temperatures before leaving for school
  • Please keep children home if they have any new or unexplained symptoms
    • Staff members are also expected to stay home with any new or unexplained symptoms
  • Maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from students and staff members whenever possible
  • Wearing a face mask whenever physical distancing is not being maintained

We will also hold a D93 Live Chat with our families tonight at 8 pm. Please go to www.facebook.com/bjsd93/ to join the conversation.

Thank you for your support and cooperation. Together, we can keep our schools open and our staff and students healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Scott Woolstenhulme
Superintendent

