BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 reports it continues to grow at a rapid pace and wants to hear your ideas to address this growth.

The district recently changed boundaries for elementary schools and is relocating classroom trailers from the high schools to address the most overcrowded elementary schools.

With these changes and with the addition of all-day kindergarten next year, the district says there will be an average of one available classroom at each elementary school.

During the past 10 years, D93 has seen an average increase of 100 new elementary students each year.

The district wants to hear from employees, families and community members on what ideas they have to address this growth.

You can share your ideas by going to www.d93.org/thoughtshare.

