BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 reports all schools will be closed Friday, January 14.

On Thursday, the district reports they had 112 absent faculty and were only able to fill 58 of those positions with substitutes. For Friday, they have about 100 absences requested and expect 25-30 more before Friday morning.

“Our teachers and paraprofessionals and aides have been doing their best to cover for our lack of substitutes, but we cannot cover this many unfilled absences. Without being able to safely supervise students, we have made the decision to close all schools on Friday.”

Here is the plan for students and staff:

K – 6th grade: Full emergency closure. This will be a non-school day for students. Teachers and staff will report to work and begin working on plans to prepare for a possible longer closure in the future.

7th – 12th grade: Half-day online learning day. Students will be provided with an at-home online learning day. Students should expect to participate in 30 minutes of learning at home for each class period (a total of 3 hours). Students should use their school-issued Chromebooks to get their assignments in Google Classroom or Schoology and/or join Google Meets provided by their teachers.

Non-instructional staff will also report to work for duties as assigned by their principals or supervisors.

Next week, the district will return to the high-risk (Red) phase of its plan. In that phase:

Students and staff are expected to wear masks at school. However, there will not be disciplinary actions against students or staff who choose to not follow this expectation.

If staff or students show symptoms of COVID, please stay home from school. If a family member tests positive or is diagnosed with COVID, all family members should stay home for 5 days.

We will do our best to notify families when their students may have been exposed to a positive case at school and ask them to closely monitor for symptoms. However, students will not be excluded from school if they are exposed to COVID at school.

