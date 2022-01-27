BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 schools will be closed Friday, January 28.

On Thursday, the School Board approved the recommendation to close school on Friday due to staffing shortages.

The district reports they have continued to have more than 100 teachers and paraprofessionals absent on Tuesday and Wednesday which means they expect the number of absences on Friday to be unmanageable as it was last Friday.

Extracurricular activities and practices may still be held because the district is only closing school due to staffing shortages.

School will resume for middle school and high school students on Monday with intervention time in the morning. Monday is a teacher collaboration day for elementary students.

The district will remain in the high risk category next week. In that phase:

Students and staff are expected to wear masks at school. However, there will not be disciplinary actions against students or staff who choose to not follow this expectation.

If staff or students show symptoms of COVID, please stay home from school. If a family member tests positive or is diagnosed with COVID, all family members should stay home for 5 days.

We will do our best to notify families when their students may have been exposed to a positive case at school and ask them to closely monitor for symptoms. However, students will not be excluded from school if they are exposed to COVID at school.

You can view more HERE.

