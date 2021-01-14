Cropped Lisa Ferdinando / DoD / CC BY 2.0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme has announced schedule changes for the district so employees can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday, January 15 and February 5 are now both half days for students.

Transportation and lunch will still be provided.

For Kindergarten students, only AM Kindergarten students will attend school on the morning of January 15, and only PM Kindergarten students will attend school on the morning of February 5.

Woolstenhulme said the half days will allow the necessary time to provide vaccines to more than 600 employees.

You can read Woolstenhulme’s full letter below.

Schedule Changes for January 15th and February 5th

Dear Parents and Guardians,

On Tuesday, we were informed that school district employees are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. This is a crucial step for us as a District to be able to keep schools open for the rest of the school year. To ensure that our employees are getting the necessary vaccine, we will need to make an adjustment to our school calendar by making Friday, January 15th and Friday, February 5th half days for students. Transportation and lunch will still be provided for students.

This will allow us the necessary time to provide vaccines to more than 600 of our employees.

For Kindergarten students,

Only AM Kindergarten students will attend school on the morning of Friday, January 15th

Only PM Kindergarten students will attend school on the morning of Friday, February 5th

We are so grateful that we are able to give our teachers and staff this opportunity to be vaccinated. The link for the half day schedules for January 15th and February 5th is provided below.

Thank you,

Scott Woolstenhulme

Superintendent

