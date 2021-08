BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 will be offering free meals to all students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents do not need to complete any paperwork to be eligible for the free meals.

All students are welcome and invited to eat breakfast or lunch each day while enrolled in the buildings that prepare and serve meals.

The post D93 to offer free meals to all students appeared first on Local News 8.