IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the month of March, Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced Thursday.

Here are some important updates:

Thursday, the EIPH Board made several important decisions that affect D93 schools.

The EIPH Pandemic Response Plan was revised, and health orders will no longer be issued as counties move into higher-risk phases. Bonneville County’s designation was increased to moderate risk. Because of the change to the Pandemic Response Plan, a health order with a mask mandate will not be issued. Based on an increased level of active cases of COVID-19 in our schools and community, D93 schools will stay in Phase 2-Moderate Risk in the month of March. East Idaho Public Health has also designated Bonneville County as moderate risk because of the increase in active case rates and hospitalizations due to COVID. We are asking our families to please continue following the same steps we have taken this school year to keep our schools open: Monitor your child for possible symptoms before sending them to school. Keep children home if they have symptoms of COVID and have them see a healthcare provider to test for COVID if they develop any unexplained symptoms. Please encourage your children to wear masks at school, but this will not be mandatory unless their classroom teachers or bus drivers still require face coverings to protect their own health and safety or the health and safety of potentially vulnerable students in their classrooms. Students who continue to wear masks at school appropriately (covering both their nose and mouth consistently) will not be required to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID at school. Students who do not continue to wear masks will be required to quarantine for 7 days if they are exposed at school or school-sponsored activities.

If you are considering enrolling your children in online learning for 3rd trimester because of this change, complete this form to have a Bonneville Online teacher or principal speak with you: http://d93.org/onlinerequest

The following shows current updates with COVID-19 in D93 schools and key indicators from the county:

You can view more information HERE.

