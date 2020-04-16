IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville School District 93 has updated its school closure until the end of the year along with competency-based learning for students, changes to grading practices, meals for students, and graduation.
You can read Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme’s letter below. He will also be hosting a Facebook Live event Thursday at 8 p.m. for families.
D93 Families,
Here is an update on extending our school closure until the end of the year, competency-based learning for students, changes to grading practices, meals for students, graduation, and more.
-Schools will remain closed through the end of the year.
-Competency-based learning will allow some students to complete the school year sooner, if their families choose.
-Grades will be limited to “P” for Proficient or “I” for Insufficient for 3rd trimester.
-Alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies are being planned by elected student government officers and school administrators.
-Meals are continuing to be delivered to families at some schools and into neighborhoods on our school buses.
More information on each of these topics is available HERE.
I will also host a Facebook Live event tonight at 8 pm for families. You can watch this at www.facebook.com/bjsd93 and submit questions you may have through the Ask the Superintendent form on our website at www.d93schools.org.
Thank you so much,
Scott Woolstenhulme
Superintendent
Jefferson School District 251 has also determined to continue with distance learning until the end of the school year (June 4), because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
