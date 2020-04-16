D93 Families,

Here is an update on extending our school closure until the end of the year, competency-based learning for students, changes to grading practices, meals for students, graduation, and more.

-Schools will remain closed through the end of the year.

-Competency-based learning will allow some students to complete the school year sooner, if their families choose.

-Grades will be limited to “P” for Proficient or “I” for Insufficient for 3rd trimester.

-Alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies are being planned by elected student government officers and school administrators.

-Meals are continuing to be delivered to families at some schools and into neighborhoods on our school buses.

More information on each of these topics is available HERE.

I will also host a Facebook Live event tonight at 8 pm for families. You can watch this at www.facebook.com/bjsd93 and submit questions you may have through the Ask the Superintendent form on our website at www.d93schools.org.

Thank you so much,

Scott Woolstenhulme

Superintendent