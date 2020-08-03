IDAHO – Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, has received a $1,508,524 grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service to fund AmeriCorps programs in 2020-2021. The grants will support the service of 224 AmeriCorps members statewide. AmeriCorps members give a year of intensive service, on a full-time or part-time basis.

Grants have been awarded to:

Idaho State University – Idaho Healthcare for Children and Families AmeriCorps Program

$542,777 to fund 94 AmeriCorps members who will address health needs of Idaho’s low-income children and families in rural underserved areas of Idaho by providing health screenings and education.

$126,000 to fund 18 AmeriCorps members working full time from May through October providing environmental conservation, natural resource protection, community stewardship and workforce development on public lands throughout Idaho.

$278,550 to fund 18 AmeriCorps members who will be placed on projects providing environmental education to Idahoans and conducting environmental restoration on Idaho lands.

Boise State University Service-Learning

University of Idaho Extension – 4-H Youth Development Program

Teach for America

United Way of the Treasure Valley – Planning Grant

AmeriCorps members receive a modest living stipend and education award that can be used to pay for college or to pay back qualified student loans. Members tutor and mentor children, support veterans and military families, provide health services, restore the environment, respond to disasters, increase economic opportunity and recruit and manage volunteers.

In 2019, the Corporation for National and Community Service committed more than $4.6 million to support Idaho communities through national service initiatives. This federal investment leveraged more than $3.2 million in other resources to strengthen community impact, build local support and increase return on taxpayer dollars.

Serve Idaho is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor. The commission administers Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs. Serve Idaho is funded in part by the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Idaho Department of Labor.

More information about Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps service opportunities is at serveidaho.gov.