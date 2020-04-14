Local News

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s dairy industry is working to adjust to changing markets in an emergency economy.

Dairy West, which represents dairy farm families in Idaho and Utah, says food service and restaurant demand, as well as international exports for dairy products are down. At the same time, retail demand has now stabilized.

The industry group says it is now focused on several measures aimed at adjusting to that market situation.

That plan includes working with school districts to ensure they have proper equipment to continue serving dairy foods to students.

They are working with food banks to ensure they have proper access to the dairy products they need while creating proper channels to redistribute dairy products.

Producers are also working with local hospitals to provide dairy products to frontline health care workers, including things like cheese sticks, milk, and yogurt.

With retail markets now stabilized, the industry says it is also working to ensure all shelves are fully stocked for all consumers.