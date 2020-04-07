SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A decision announced by the Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service Tuesday could protect 250 mining jobs and 187 service jobs in the Soda Springs area for the next 30 years.

The Idaho Falls District BLM and Caribou Targhee National Forest released a Record of Decision on the Dairy Syncline Mine and Reclamation Plan. The phosphate mine, proposed by the J.R. Simplot Company, is located primarily on National Forest lands, about 14 miles east of Soda Springs. The approval seeks a balance between resource extraction and conservation, while protecting existing jobs.

“This project is a real win-win,” said BLM Idaho State Director John Ruhs. “It ensures that the Dairy Syncline Mine will continue its strong contribution to the economy of southeast Idaho, that farmers and others will be able to continue to rely on the phosphate-based products that it helps to produce, and that the public will have access to more than 400 acres of additional land to pursue a variety of recreation opportunities.”

Ruhs said the decisions will also generate payment of taxes, royalties, purchases, and sustaining support and service jobs to provide $25 million in annual payroll to the region.

The federal agencies analyzed several alternatives during the planning effort. They believe they picked options to create a plan that will accomplish both environmental and economic objectives.

BLM also determined the project would increase public access to federal lands for recreation because it results in a net gain of 420 acres of federal lands.

“This has been a complex project and it has undergone an extensive analysis,” said Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling. “The selected alternative balances phosphate extraction and resources conservation in a manner that best serves the public interest.”

The Record of Decision also resolves a number of secondary issues. Those include enlarging existing leases, a Resource Management Plan for land tenure actions, and accepts a parcel voluntarily donated by Simplot. It also includes Special Use Authorizations for off-lease activities, and approves amendments to its land use plan to add management prescriptions and designate utility corridors.