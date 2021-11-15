GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Forecasters say a a powerful storm will sweep through Montana and Wyoming over the next two days and bring fierce winds that could blow down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service says localized gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front northwest of Great Falls, Montana could exceed 110 miles per hour. Winds gusting to 75 miles per hour or more were expected in northwestern Wyoming, with higher gusts possible along the Chief Joseph Highway.

A high wind warning for much of the region remains in effect into Tuesday.

Authorities warn the high winds could make driving difficult.

