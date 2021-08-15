TONIGHT: We have many areas currently under unhealthy air quality conditions including the Salmon/Challis National Forest and the Snake River Plain from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. Most of everywhere else within the region is under unhealthy air conditions for sensitive groups only. Only Jackson and most of Western WY is only in moderate air quality conditions. This rush of smoke should continue throughout the night tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures cool off to lows in the upper 50’s. Winds remain calm.

TOMORROW: Smoke and air quality alerts should continue to be a big problem for tomorrow as the same brutal hazy conditions should persist. High temperatures only drop very slightly tomorrow and are in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. A slight wave of moisture and cloud cover will be present in the afternoon tomorrow which provides only a 10% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. Winds should remain fairly calm.

LONG TERM: The large concentration of smoke should look to go away after Tuesday thanks to a massive cold front working through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. During this time, rain chances significantly increase, sustained winds look to get up to between 20-30 mph, and high temperatures could get down to the high 60’s and low 70’s. A slow warmup proceeds during the rest of the work week to have high’s around 80 by next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY for ALL local counties until further notice.

