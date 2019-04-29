Dashcam footage shows Seattle crane collapse that killed 4

Dashcam footage taken Saturday captured the terrifying moment a crane collapsed in Washington, killing four people.

The footage showed a car traveling up to a traffic intersection in Seattle around 3:30 p.m. Suddenly, a large red crane atop Google’s new campus toppled over and fell apart onto Mercer Street down below.

Dust and debris appeared to rise from the street, one of the busiest in the area, as vehicles came to a standstill.

The crane was being dismantled when it fell over, according to a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Labor & Industries. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the collapse.

Four people were killed in the incident, including Seattle Pacific University freshman Sarah Wong, and Andrew Yoder, a Marine and father who was working as an ironworker on the crane.

Officials are expected to identify all four victims later Monday.

