JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Monday, the daughter of a fallen US Marine was born.

US Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming shared the newborn’s photo as he paid tribute to her father Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum

“Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton welcomes baby girl Levi Rylee Rose 8lb 10oz Sept. 13, today, at 2:00 a.m. There’s the baby, and there’s a cutout of her father Rylee McCollum.”

Lance Corporal McCollum was killed during the attack at the Kabul International Airport on August 26.

People lined the streets of Jackson as his body returned to Wyoming last Friday.

