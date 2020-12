CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Dawn Wells portrayed Mary Ann Summers in the CBS television program "Gilligan's Island." She died in Los Angeles on Wednesday December 30, 2020, from Covid-19 complications, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.

Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on “Gilligan’s Island,” died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from Covid-19 complications, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.

She was 82.

This is a developing story …

