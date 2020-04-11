News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Day drinking seems to be the new fallout rom the stay-at-home order.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s office says alcohol related incidents are up.

That includes people drinking during the day.

It’s not illegal, but it can lead to other serious problems.

“We’ve seen some increases in things like DUI during the daytime hours. Something that’s not unheard of but is more unusual and we’ve had several of those. Some of those involving traffic crashes. So, again don’t drink and drive. It is so dangerous and we are seeing more of that with more time on their hands,” says Captain Halse.

There are numbers to get help and some additional resources for those that may be struggling during this time.