FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s an update in the case of Chad Daybell with Judge Steven W. Boyce issuing two rulings Thursday.

The first was a motion filed back in March of this year by Daybell’s defense to have the charges against him dismissed.

Judge Boyce denied the request.

The second ruling was about the prosecution’s request to bring a jury from Ada County to Fremont County for Daybell’s trial.

Judge Boyce also denied that request, so the trial will be held in Ada County.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell, are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

