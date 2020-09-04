Breaking News

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed a motion to change the venue of his pending court trial.

In a motion filed Friday, John Prior argued Daybell could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Fremont County.

Prior told the court his motion would be supported by additional paperwork, evidence and memorandums.

At the same time, Prior also requested a hearing for oral argument of the motion.

A hearing date has not been set.

Daybell, 52, is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Daybell is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on December 8, with a trial set for January 11.

Daybell late last year married the kids’ mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help him keep the bodies hidden and faces the same hearing next month. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Vallow Daybell’s arraignment before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

