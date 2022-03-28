ONEIDA, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near Oneida Narrows in Franklin County.

Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground.

An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a shotgun a few weeks prior to its discovery, possibly in early February.

It is both against state and federal laws to kill trumpeter swans. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact either:

District Conservation Officer Korey Owens, 208-251-1923; or

Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

