POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The deadline for the Pocatello Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy has been extended to Friday, March 25 at 5 p.m.

Citizen Police Academy attendees are selected through an application process and are required to undergo a basic background check.

You can apply online HERE.

Written applications can be delivered to the Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue, or mailed to the Pocatello Police Department, P.O. Box 2877, Pocatello, ID 83206.

The academy is an eight-week program beginning April 5 and concluding May 24. Classes are held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Two “hands-on” classes will be offered on separate Saturdays during the academy. A graduation ceremony will be held the last day of the academy.

For additional information, contact Training and Community Service Coordinator Jene Purman at 208-234-6129.

