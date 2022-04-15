IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho rural school districts and rural charter schools have just a few days left to submit applications for grants to support fine arts, performing arts and design courses in their schools.

Applications can be submitted through April 17, 2022.

The program is offered by the Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho Commission on the Arts and is funded by a $1 million appropriation approved by the Legislature.

Eligible rural school districts and rural charter schools can request up to $15,000 each to purchase equipment, supplies and curricular materials that that support arts education programs.

School districts and charter schools interested in applying for the grant must meet the definition of “rural” as defined by Idaho Code, Section 33-319.

The grant is being administered by the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

You can view a link to the Commission’s website and more information about the grant application process HERE.

