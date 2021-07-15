BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday, July 19 is the final day to nominate Idaho volunteers and philanthropists for the annual Idaho Philanthropy Day awards.

This event honors Idaho citizens and for outstanding contributions to their communities.

Three regional virtual events will take place in November to recognize winners from eastern, northern and southwestern Idaho.

The program organizers, Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and the Idaho Nonprofit Center, encourage community members to nominate their neighbors online at IdahoNonprofits.org by Monday.

Categories include:

Outstanding Philanthropic Company/Foundation

Outstanding Nonprofit

Outstanding Adult Philanthropist

Outstanding Adult Volunteer – Idaho’s Brightest Star

Outstanding Youth

In addition to these categories, the Gov. Ceil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year award will be presented to a nominee in each region.

