CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A deadly accident involving an ATV happened about nine and a half mile southeast of Afton, Wyo. but in Idaho.

Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.

They say the ATV driver 63-year-old Lance Bateman from Etna, Wyo. died at the scene before EMS arrived.

The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while he was repairing fences.

Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey said the investigation into the exact cause of death continues.

