Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police held a meeting in the early morning hours Wednesday at the City Council chambers to release information on an officer involved shooting. Local News 8/Eyewitness News reporter Linda Larsen was there.

Authorities say it started as a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of Dunn Street between an adult male and female. The call came in just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Before officers arrived at the location, a 23 year old suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

They were able to catch up to him at Stansbury street and 2nd Ave.

The suspect was armed with a knife and during a confrontation the suspect was shot by officers.

Authorities say life saving measures were performed but the man died.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

No officers were harmed.

An investigation is being conducted by The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force being lead by Idaho State Police.