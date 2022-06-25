MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) — Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) Thomas J. Mohr has announced that he will be leaving the College in July.

Dr. Mohr has been selected to serve as Dean of the Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Conroe, Texas.

“It has been a great honor to serve as Dean of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine for the last three years,” Dr. Mohr said. “The faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to create an outstanding institution of higher education with a continued focus on high quality, hands-on osteopathic medical education in a supportive learning environment. ICOM’s students are incredibly bright, motivated, and dedicated to improving the health of their patients and the communities they will serve. The state of Idaho should be extremely proud of their medical school! While I am sad to leave my friends, colleagues, and students, I have every confidence in the continued success of ICOM and am certain that ICOM will achieve its vision of becoming among the best osteopathic medical schools in the nation.”

Since his arrival to ICOM as Dean and Chief Academic Officer in October of 2019, Dr. Mohr helped the College achieve significant milestones, including the recent receipt of full accreditation and the graduation of its inaugural Class of 2022. His leadership may also be credited to ICOM students’ surpassing expectations with their national board pass rate, relatively low attrition rate, and the inaugural class’ 100% placement in postgraduate training programs.

Under Dr. Mohr’s direction, ICOM also created its new Office of Graduate Medical Education (GME), recruited outstanding leadership, and established hospital partnerships that have approved a plan to work with the College on establishing new GME programs to launch in 2024.

“I commend Dr. Mohr for his outstanding contributions to the College,” ICOM President Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth said. “Our ICOM community will greatly miss his leadership and friendship. While we’re saddened by his departure, we understand his relocation to Texas to be nearer to family is a timely and welcomed blessing to them.”

The College has begun a national search for a new Dean and Chief Academic Officer. An Interim Dean will be appointed in the coming weeks.

The post Dean announces departure from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine appeared first on Local News 8.