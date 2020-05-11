Local News

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Prosecutors in Montana have said they will seek the death penalty against a West Yellowstone woman accused of fatally torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that prosecutor Bjorn Boyer filed the notice in Gallatin County District Court on Friday stating his intent to pursue capital punishment against Patricia Batts if she is convicted in the death of Alex Hurley.

Batts has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges including deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping and criminal child endangerment.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

————————————————-

Batts was arrested on charges of deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of a family member. She is being held on $750,000 bond.