POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning’s motorcycle crash.

Officials say 19-year-old Colton T. Baker of Burley was killed in the crash on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police with assistance from Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

