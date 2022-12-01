IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Good news for animal lovers. Dec. 1 marks the return of the nationwide ‘Empty the Shelter’ event. From now till Dec. 10, the Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor pet adoptions across the nation, including the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Shelter director Michelle Ziel-Dingman says people often assume shelter animals are abandoned because of behavioral issues. In reality, the majority of their animals are abandoned due to irresponsible breeders or economic troubles.

“Due to the housing crisis in southeast Idaho, we are seeing a tremendous amount of animals being surrendered to us,” Ziel-Dingman said. “Just this week alone, we have had two sets of animals actually abandoned in front of our shelter left in the cold. We know that people are struggling right now. We have a waitlist of over 100 animals waiting to get into the shelter.”

Until Dec. 10, all adult dogs will be $40 to adopt. They are normally $160. Adult cats will be $20 to adopt. They are normally $90.

“Now is the time to clear the shelter and make room for those animals that need to be rehomed through our shelter so that we can find them their forever families,” Ziel-Dingman said.

For more information on the Snake River Animal shelter or adoptions, click HERE.

