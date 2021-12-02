IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The popular event of 2019 is set to make its return.

AND X Entertainment is putting on the event just across the street from the Westbank Event Center of River Parkway.

With more than 10,000 people who attended the event two years ago, AND X is preparing for a larger crowd to attend and be present for this year’s spectacle.

“We’ve added a lot of lighting elements and other things to really kind of give it some more pop and some zeal,” AND X Entertainment founder Andy Johnson said. “And we made the show double the length of what we had in 2019.”

The event will also have a holiday village in the event center. The village will give attendees the chance to have milk and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus. A scavenger hunt for the kids will also available.

Johnson also says they’re excited to have partnered with the Museum of Idaho for this year’s event.

“We’ve partnered with the Museum of Idaho. They are going to be bringing the Santa collection that they haven’t been able to display recently. So we’re going to have that set up as well for for people to come and enjoy for the holiday season.”

The event is set to run for three days later in December from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23. The event will start at 6 p.m. and run till 8:30 p.m. on those nights. Deck the Falls is free to the public to attend.

