News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Here’s a chance to see a unique holiday sight.

A local company plans to deck the falls for the holidays. “ANDX” has come up with a way to project video and images onto the water falling over the falls, and use the water as a projector screen.

They plan to hold cinema shows with sponsors over the holidays. KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz talked with Andy Johnson, the owner of ANDX. His background is in audio and video productions. He said he came up with the idea after visiting Disneyland and Las Vegas, but wanted to find a way to do something similar in Idaho Falls.

“And so we looked at downtown and what we could do. And then we had this idea of oh, wait, there’s the waterfalls right here, that’s one of the biggest hidden screens in Idaho Falls. And so we played with the idea and we started testing it last year,” said Johnson.

The cinema shows with music will start Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 15, on Friday and Saturday nights only from 6 to 9 p.m. Then, Dec. 20 through Jan. 1, the shows will still be the same times from 6 to 9 p.m., but every evening.

You can find it along the falls on the west side of the Idaho Falls greenbelt.