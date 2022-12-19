SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest recently sold two timber sales of decked timber. No fuelwood cutting is allowed in the log decks which are marked as sale decks.

The Diamond Deck Sale is located on the Stormy Peak Road (# 60023), approximately 1.7 miles up from the junction of the Diamond Creek Road. The Deep Creek Deck Sale is located on the Deep Creek Road (#60101), approximately 3 miles west of Williams Summit. The Forest anticipates log removal operations to begin sometime this winter or spring.

The decks resulted from fuel breaks created during the Moose Fire.

For more information, contact Nathan Meyer, North Zone Timber Program Manager, 208-865-2721

