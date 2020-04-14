News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The tribute to Gold Star families in Bannock County is delayed because of the coronavirus.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument originally planned to host a dedication ceremony on May 2.

The ceremony is delayed indefinitely until public health officials assure large gatherings are safe. Then, committee members will announce an official date.

“Like so many other people, we’re having to reboot,” said Rebecca Weld, the chairperson for the committee. “But I know that things will work out and I know that the monument will be dedicated when it’s supposed to be dedicated.”

Coronavirus concerns are not delaying construction of the monument, which broke ground in April 2019. The monument is near complete.

The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is in the new Northgate development.

Donations to fund the construction of the monument are still being accepted. You can see the project and make a donation here.