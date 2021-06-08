BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in deeply conservative Idaho.

A mainstream Idaho Republican in many states would be viewed as far-right.

But they’re being challenged by lawmakers ever further to the right who envision Idaho as a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools and universities, and have complete say over public health rules, gun laws and federal public lands.

The state’s far-right Republican lieutenant governor is challenging the party’s sitting Republican governor.

The lieutenant governor’s race has also turned into a contest between the mainstream and far-right.

The post Deep-red Idaho sees growing clash between GOP and far right appeared first on Local News 8.