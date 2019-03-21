Defense: Man didn't recall drunk confession in teacher death

The attorney for a Georgia man charged with hiding a slain teacher’s death says he should be acquitted because he didn’t intentionally lie to police about a decade-old drunken confession.

Jurors in Wilcox County heard closing arguments Thursday by the defense attorney for 34-year-old Bo Dukes. He’s charged with concealing a death by lying to police about his role in the October 2005 death of Tara Grinstead. Her disappearance remained a mystery until Dukes and a friend were charged in 2017.

Defense attorney John Fox says Dukes didn’t lie in 2016 when he denied an old Army buddy’s account that a drunken Dukes confessed a decade earlier to helping burn Grinstead’s body. Fox said Dukes couldn’t recall the conversation because he was intoxicated.

Dukes later confessed to police in 2017.