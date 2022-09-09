POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory.

The Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties has been issued because of wildfire smoke.

DEQ officials say the air quality is currently in the moderate category from smoke produced by local and Western region wildfires, but the air quality could easily deteriorate further for the next 24 hours with any changes in predominate wind direction.

All outdoor burning is prohibited.

The post Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties appeared first on Local News 8.