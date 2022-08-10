IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties.

The Air Quality Advisory was issued due to degraded air quality from wildfire smoke.

The Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, and the general public is less likely to be affected.

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule.

The post Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton appeared first on Local News 8.