JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists should anticipate delays this week as Teton County begins paving a section of Spring Gulch Road.

Paving on North Spring Gulch Road, from Sage Brush Drive to Trap Club Road, will occur on Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect to experience traffic delays up to 20 minutes.

Contact the Teton County Road and Levee Division for additional information at 307-733-3317.

