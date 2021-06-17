JACKON, Wyo. (KIFI) – A technical problem in the cockpit created quite the experience for pilots landing at the Jackson Hole Airport.

Tuesday night’s inbound Delta flight turned into an emergency landing after the pilots say the directional control indicators malfunctioned.

Emergency units responded at the airport and county units were put on alert.

After some tense moments, the plane landed without any major issues.

The 55 passengers on board all got off on time.

