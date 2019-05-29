Delta passenger suing over alleged attack by emotional-support dog: report

A Delta Air Lines passenger who was allegedly attacked by a fellow passenger’s emotional support dog in 2017 is now suing the airline after dealing with injuries to his face and upper body, according to a report.

The alleged attack occurred in June 2017 aboard a flight from Atlanta to San Diego, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the lawsuit, passenger Marlin Jackson of Alabama “bled so profusely that the entire row of seats had to be removed from the airplane.”

The lawsuit claims Jackson suffered “severe physical pain and suffering,” including the loss of sensation in areas of his face, and required 28 stitches and other medical treatment in order to recover.

“His entire lifestyle has been severely impaired by this attack,” the lawsuit claims, according to the Journal-Constitution.

A police report lists the dog as a “chocolate lab pointer mix,” that was owned by Ronald Mundy Jr. of North Carolina, a Marine who claimed the animal was issued to him for support.

The dog was pulled away from Jackson after growling at him but then broke free and mauled Jackson’s face, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Delta “took no action to verify or document the behavioral training of the large animal,” such as assuring it could behave on an airplane, the report said.

The Journal-Constitution was unable to reach Mundy for comment, and Delta said it does not comment on pending litigation. The report does not indicate a dollar figure for how much the plaintiff is seeking in damages.

The case resulted in airlines changing their policies regarding emotional support animals and has the federal government reviewing its policies as well, the report said.