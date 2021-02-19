BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho House Democrats say a Republican tax proposal introduced Friday could put additional tax burden on Idaho homeowners. They say the measure would eliminate the property tax businesses pay on their equipment over 10 years.

Rep. Mike Moyle (R) of Star, proposed to replace revenue that would be lost to local government with General Fund dollars, but at a fixed level that would not adjust to the future cost of providing services. The future costs, then, would shift to other property taxpayers.

“Why would we create another property tax break for the largest corporations while working Idahoans are struggling with rising property tax bills? We should be focusing on the solutions that help Idahoans: raising the homeowner’s exemption and increasing property tax assistance for seniors on fixed incomes,” Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said.

“Instead of providing relief to residents, the majority’s focus has been on cutting local government budgets and providing relief to special interests rather than people who need it,” said Boise Democratic Senator Ali Rabe.

