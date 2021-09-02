WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have promoted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The Democrats placed the Wyoming congresswoman in a leadership spot on the panel Thursday as some Republicans were threatening to oust her from the GOP conference for participating.

Cheney is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump and has remained defiant amid the criticism from her own party.

Cheney has insisted Congress must probe the Capitol attack, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

