CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For over 30 years, Denny’s Wrecker Service has been offering drivers in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area a safe way to get home during the holidays.

Each year, from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, the company offers to give you and your car a free ride home in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

On average, the group will pick up nearly 75 drivers during the holiday period, Denny’s officer manager Stephanie Sartin said.

This year, you can call Denny’s, “no questions asked,” for a ride home.

“We can’t take you to another party, but we do take you home,” Sartin explained.

All you need for a ride is an operable vehicle and to live within Pocatello or Chubbuck city limits.

“And if you’ve already been pulled over by the police, it’s a little late,” Sartin said.