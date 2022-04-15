POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A dedication and ribbon cutting for the completely renovated Delta Dental of Idaho Dental Hygiene Clinic at Idaho State University will take place on Friday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m.

The clinic has updated all of its operatories through a $500,000 donation made by Delta Dental of Idaho in 2020.

Equipment upgrades include 17 new dental chairs and instrumentation kits, as well as a variety of equipment to allow the clinic to meet industry standards for graduates.

These equipment upgrades made possible by Delta Dental of Idaho and other facility upgrades by the University have allowed the clinic to fully modernize for the first time since 1981. This significant financial commitment builds on Delta Dental’s 50‐year history of supporting Idaho’s oral health.

“Idaho State University is an invaluable partner in helping Delta Dental of Idaho fulfill its mission to improve the oral health of all Idahoans,” said CEO of Delta Dental of Idaho Greg Donaca. “Hygienists play a critical role in the oral health care field, with ISU’s program helping meet Idaho’s growing need for quality oral health services. This donation reinforces our commitment to supporting the education of the next generation of health care professionals and increasing access to high-quality dental care for more Idaho residents.”

The dedication ceremony will feature comments from leaders of Idaho State and Delta Dental of Idaho, as well as one of the recent Delta Dental scholarship recipients. Immediately following the dedication and ribbon cutting a small reception and facility tours will be offered.

The clinic is located at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 9th Ave in Pocatello.

ISU’s Dental Hygiene Department celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021 and has celebrated more than 1,300 graduates since its inception.

The post Dental hygiene clinic gets makeover on ISU campus appeared first on Local News 8.