IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For us, the weekend weather was really nice, but for some in Colorado, it was a major winter storm.

Things at the Denver International Airport were so bad, it shut down. That meant all Denver flights to and from the Idaho Falls airport were canceled Monday.

The airport reported more than 2-feet of snow, along with blowing and drifting. Some other areas reported even more.

