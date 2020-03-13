Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK) – A 45-year-old Denver, Colorado woman suffered multiple injuries in a snowmobile crash about 9 miles southwest of West Yellowstone near the Idaho -Montana border.

Emergency crews were called out just before noon Friday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said the woman accidentally rode into a deep crevasse in the snow, suffering broken wrists, ribs and a broken nose. She was ejected from the machine and thrown over the handlebars.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team of West Yellowstone and the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District located the snowmobiler. She was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.