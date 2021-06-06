Garcia, 38, is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall 7 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

BOISE, June 6, 2021— The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who has walked away from his job in the community.

Felipe Pacheco Garcia, IDOC #83240, was last seen at 5:15 a.m. Saturday when he left the reentry center for work.

Garcia, 38, is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall 7 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

Garcia’s record includes convictions in Canyon County for illegal possession of a weapon and intimidating a witness. He was scheduled to be eligible for parole on July 6, 2021. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on July 3, 2026.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

